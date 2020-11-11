Tanushree Dutta Opens Up About Weight Loss, Says Was Body-Shamed In 'Sneaky Ways'

Tanushree Dutta shared this photo (courtesy iamtanushreeduttaofficial )

Actress Tanushree Dutta, who recently revealed in an Instagram post that she may be making a comeback in Bollywood, opened up about her weight loss journey in an interview with Times Now Digital. In the interview, the 36-year-old actress revealed that before her physical transformation, she was subjected to "sneaky ways" of body-shaming. "I think, in the last couple of years, when I was maintaining a bigger body frame, I think a lot of people took that as an excuse to body-shame me. Sometimes people can be really sneaky, you rarely come across people who outright call you fat. They said in sneak ways and that hurts you nevertheless," said Tanushree.

"You can tell that they don't have their best interests in me. They say it to put you down and make you feel bad. I did go through that emotional roller coaster," she added. In the interview, Tanushree added that she lost some 15-17 kilos over a period of five months, following a strict work-out routine and a no-carb, no-sugar diet. In September, she shared this photo of her leaner self on Instagram and wrote: "Hey there! 15 kgs later."

Tanushree said that she decided to get back in shape keeping her comeback on the big screen in mind: "I was healthy and fit in terms of my body and shape, I was okay. I was not obese. For screen, I thought if I dropped a few pounds, I would look even better. So I started working on that."

In an Instagram post earlier this week, Tanushree Dutta revealed that she's been getting work offers not only from Bollywood but also from the South film industry. Tanushree said she ditched a job opportunity in the US in favour of working as an actress and has returned to India for a brief stay: "I decided to not be hasty in changing my profession and re-consider what options I have in Bollywood."

In 2018, Tanushree Dutta set the #MeToo movement in motion in the Indian film industry after she named actor Nana Patekar in her account of a decade old sexual harassment case. Tanushree Dutta is best known for starring in films such as Aashiq Banaya Aapne, Chocolate: Deep Dark Secret, Apartment and Dhol.