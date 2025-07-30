Tanishk Bagchi Reacts To Claims That <i>Saiyaara</i> Title Song Is Copied From One Direction Track: "Whatever I Do..."

Mohit Suri's musical Saiyaara has been making waves on social media, courtesy its music. Tanishk Bagchi, who is one of the composers of the song along with singers Faheem Abdullah, Arslan Nizami, now reacted to the controversy that the title song of the film has been copied from One Direction's Night Changes and Jubin Nautiyal's Humnava Mere in a chat with India Today.

While social media is flooded with reels featuring Saiyaara title track, a section of the Internet claimed that the song has been copied from One Direction's Night Changes and Jubin Nautiyal's Humnava Mere.

Speaking to India Today, Tanishk Bagchi said, "Whatever I do, people will have something to say because they don't have [anything better to do]. They keep on looking for opportunities to put me down. But ultimately, the song will go wherever it's destined to, and that's what's happening with Saiyaara too. As for the comparisons, if you look at the melody, the chords are the same. The A minor scale has just about 3-4 chords but every melody has a different soul. That doesn't mean that anything was stolen. Even if you can do that, it's really difficult to make it a hit."

"All said and done, we didn't steal anything. The similarities are fine, it can happen, but it's not like we did it on purpose. Idhar se utha ke udhar nahi kiya (we didn't pick and add anything). We worked on the emotion of the song, and that worked. That's the magic of the track 'Saiyaara'," he said in his defence.

"The best thing is that it's an original Hindi song, a pure Hindi song. There is no collaboration with foreign artists; everyone associated is home-grown, so that's a big achievement for me. I did have an intuition that this could go viral, but I never expected it to top global charts. I think it's purely the hard work on the song and the pure intention that worked in its favour," he said.

Saiyaara title track featured on Spotify's viral top 50 tracks, along with making it to the top five global hit songs on the platform.

