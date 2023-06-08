Tamannaah Reveals She Received This 'Thoughtful' Gift From Jailer Co-Star Rajinikanth

A photo from the film's set. (courtesy: sunpictures)

Tamannaah, who is occupied with the promotional duties of Jee Karda, during a recent interaction with news agency ANI, revealed that she received a "thoughtful" gift from her Jailer co-star and film legend Rajinikanth. "I will always cherish the memories spent on Jailer set. He gifted me a book on a spiritual journey. It was so thoughtful of him. He had even autographed it," Tamannaah told ANI. Sharing her experience of working with the superstar, she said, "It is a dream come true to work with him."

Sun Pictures, the production banner behind Jailer shared pictures from the film's wrap earlier this month and tweeted, "It's a wrap for Jailer" along with the hashtag #JailerFromAug10.

In January this year, the actress had announced her association with the project and she wrote, "Finally I can share this with you all... the news is out! I am soo happy and honoured to be a part of this movie Jailer with the one and only Thalaivar Rajinikanth sir directed by Nelson. Can't wait to share this experience with all of you."

Written and directed by Nelson, Jailer is slated to hit the screens on August 10 this year.

In terms of work, Tamannaah will next be seen in Netflix's Lust Stories. Her next project is titled Jee Karda. Tamannaah is best-known for her performances in films like Baahubali, Devi and Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, to name a few. The actress was last seen in the Netflix comedy film Plan A Plan B with Riteish Deshmukh. She also starred in Madhuri Bhandarkar's comedy film Babli Bouncer, which released last year.