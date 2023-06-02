Jailer: Rajinikanth And Tamannaah's Pics From The Film's Wrap

A photo from the film's wrap. (courtesy: sunpictures)

The makers of Jailer announced that the shooting of the film is now complete and pictures from the film's wrap are trending big time on social media. The pictures feature the film's lead actor and film legend Rajinikanth cutting the cake. His co-star Tamannaah Bhatia also features in the film's wrap pictures posted by Sun Pictures, the production banner behind Jailer. The caption on the tweet read, "It's a wrap for Jailer" along with the hashtag #JailerFromAug10. Written and directed by Nelson, the film is slated to hit the screens on August 10 this year.

Take a look at the pictures here:

Besides Rajinikanth and Tamannaah, Jailer also stars Mohanlal, Jackie Shroff, Shiva Rajkumar, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Vasanth Ravi, and Vinayakan.

Last year, the makers of Rajinikanth's Jailer shared a glimpse of the superstar from the film's sets. Sharing the video, Sun Pictures wrote, "Here's a glimpse of Superstar Rajinikanth from the sets of Jailer."

Rajinikanth was last seen in the 2021 film Annaatthe, co-starring Keerthy Suresh. The actor will also be seen in Lal Salaam, which is being directed by his filmmaker daughter Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth. The actor's first look from the film was shared earlier this year and it went viral. AR Rahman is composing music for the film.

Rajinikanth debuted in the film industry in 1975 with Apoorva Raaganga. He has starred in over 160 films, most of which are in Tamil. Rajinikanth was honoured with the Padma Bhushan in 2000 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2016. In 2021, he received the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for his contribution to Indian cinema.