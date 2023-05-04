Jailer: Rajinikanth's Film Gets A Release Date

Still from a video shared on Twitter. (courtesy: sunpictures )

We can't keep calm as the much-awaited movie of the year, Jailer, featuring superstar Rajinikanth, just got a release date. The makers of Jailer have unveiled the release date of the film alongside a absolutely thrilling new promo. In the new promo video spanning over a few seconds, we can catch glimpses of some of the biggest names in the film fraternity like Mohanlal, Jackie Shroff and superstar Rajinikanth himself. Sharing the update on Twitter, Sun Pictures simply wrote, "The makers of Jailer have unveiled the release date of the film."

Hurry and check out the video here:

Last year, the makers of Rajinikanth's Jailer shared a glimpse of the superstar from the film's sets. The official Twitter handle of Sun Pictures, which is also the producer of the film, shared a 15 seconds BTS (Behind The Scene) Video of the actor. In the video, a few quick glimpses of the actor can be seen. The video ends with Rajinikanth sitting in style. Sharing the video, Sun Pictures wrote, "Here's a glimpse of Superstar Rajinikanth from the sets of Jailer." The video went viral on Twitter with many retweets and likes. Fans dropped fire emojis in the post's comment section.

Check out Rajinikanth's BTS video here:

The film, directed by Nelson, also stars Shiva Rajkumar, Vasanth Ravi, Yogi Babu, Ramya Krishnan and Vinayakan in important roles. The film will mark the Tamil debut of Kannada superstar and late actor Rajkumar's son Shiva Rajkumar.

Rajinikanth was last seen in the 2021 film Annaatthe, co-starring Nayanthara, Khushbu and Keerthy Suresh.