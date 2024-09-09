Tamannaah Reveals She Has Had Two Heartbreaks: "I Could See That The Person Was Not Good For Me"

Bollywood actress Tamannaah is currently basking in the success of her film Stree2. The actor, who is currently in a relationship with actor Vijay Varma, opened up about her idea of romance and talked about her heartbreaks in the latest podcast interview with Raj Shamani. During the chat, she said, “I had two heartbreaks which were extremely important for my evolution. The first happened because I was very young. I think it came from a place where I felt like I wanted more. Just for that one person I don't think that I could have given up many other things that I wanted. I felt like there was much more to see. Another heartbreak was that I could see that the person was not good for me… as an influence in my life and as a long-term partner.”

Talking about red flags, she said, “One of the red flags is liars. People who lie for small things. Like say this pen is something that you bought but it is gifted to you. The funny part is they lie for small things, not even a big thing… Then they will lie for everything. Relationship advice? Main toh bolungi kisi ki na suno (Don't listen to anyone). I was told Jo problem apko relationship ke absolute shuruat mein dikhe na (The problems you see in the beginning of the relationship) like in the first one or two weeks of the relationship, those problems will persist and they will become the roadblock in your relationship. I experienced something similar so it is true.”

Tamannaah confirmed her relationship with Lust Stories 2 co-actor Vijay Varma last year in June.