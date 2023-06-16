Tamannaah On Marriage: 'It's Not A Party. It Takes A Lot Of Work'

Tamannaah shared this image. (courtesy: tamannaahspeaks)

Tamannaah, who is busy with the promotional duties of Jee Karda, in a recent interview with India Today, shared her thoughts on marriage and she said, "I feel you should get married when you want to get married. Marriage is a big responsibility. It's not a party. It takes a lot of work, and so is having a plant, having a dog, or having kids. So when you are ready for a responsibility like that which is important then you do it. Not because time or sab kar rahe hain toh karlo (everyone is doing it so you do it too)."

The actress, who recently confirmed that she is dating her Lust Stories 2 co-star Vijay Varma, added during the interview, "When I started working years back it was like an actress's career span was only for 8-10 years. So I did the math and was like by the age of 30 I would have finished working, married, and would have two kids. I had not planned post-30. So, when I actually became 30 years old, I realised that I am just born, it was like a purna janam, I felt like a brand new baby. Today we do things out of choice and it makes us feel a certain way and we have that choice."

Tamannaah, during an interview with Film Companion recently had said that Vijay Varma is "a person who I care about deeply and he's my happy place." Tamannaah, who will be seen sharing screen space in the Netflix anthology film Lust Stories 2, had said during the interview, "I don't think you can get attracted to someone just because they are your co-star. I have had so many co-stars. I think if one has to fall for someone, feel something for someone it's definitely more personal, it's nothing to do with what they do for a living, I mean that's not the reason why this would happen."