Tamannaah Danced To Kaavaalaa On Stage. Rajinikanth Was In The Audience

Image Instagrammed by Tamannaah. (Courtesy: Tamannaah Bhatia)

Tamannaah Bhatia is on a roll. Just a few days back, her dance performance on Jailer's hit track Kaavaalaa, which also features superstar Rajinikanth, went viral and fans could not stop gushing over the actress and her dance moves. Now, the actress expressed her gratitude to all the fans for showing support for Kaavaalaa. Tamannaah has shared some pictures from her performance at the audio launch event of Jailer. The actress also Tamannaah mentioned how she was overwhelmed to perform in front of a huge crowd. She went on to reveal that Rajinikanth was also present in the audience. Sharing the pictures, the actress said, “Sooo overwhelmed to have performed in front of the amazing fans who have loved Kaavaalaa all the way! And what made it even more special was to have Rajinikanth sir in the audience… Ahh goosebumps! Thank you for all your support for Kaavaalaa. Love you all from the bottom of my heart!”

Take a look at her post:

Sun Pictures has also shared the BTS videos from the event.

Here's the video:

Jailer is an action entertainer written and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar which features Rajinikanth in the lead role. Jackie Shroff, Ramya Krishnan, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Vinayakan are part of the supporting cast. Mohanlal appears in a cameo role along with Shiva Rajkumar in the film. It will release in theatres on August 10. Produced on a massive budget by Sun Pictures, Jailer has music composed by Anirudh Ravichander. Cinematographer Vijay Karthik Kannan and editor R Nirmal are part of the technical crew.

Meanwhile, Tamannaah Bhatia was last seen in Lust Stories 2 alongside Vijay Varma. Their segment was directed by Sujoy Ghosh. The actress broke her no-kiss policy for the project.