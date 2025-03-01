Tamannaah Bhatia Denies Reports Of Involvement In Rs 2.4 Crore Cryptocurrency Fraud Case - Read Statement

Tamannaah Bhatia has addressed recent reports linking her to a cryptocurrency scam. She firmly denied any involvement in the alleged Rs 2.4 crore fraud. The actress has made it clear that she has no connection to the scam and intends to take legal action against the spread of such misinformation.

In a statement, Tamannaah strongly refuted the claims, urging both the public and media to refrain from circulating baseless rumours. She said, "It has come to my attention that rumours are being circulated alleging my involvement and dealing with cryptocurrency. I'd like to request my friends in media not to circulate any such fake, misleading, and false reports and rumours. In the meantime, my team is looking into the same to initiate appropriate action."

The actress also expressed her disappointment over the false allegations.

On Saturday, rumours surfaced stating that both Tamannaah Bhatia and Kajal Aggarwal might be summoned by the Puducherry police for questioning in connection with the cryptocurrency scam.

On the professional front, Tamannaah was last seen in Sikandar Ka Muqqadar, alongside Avinash Tiwary and Jimmy Sheirgill. She will soon appear in Odela 2, a horror-thriller film.