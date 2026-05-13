Talwiinder Criticised For Sharing Stage With Pakistani Singer Hasan Raheem: "No Shame"

Indian singer Talwiinder has found himself at the centre of a heated debate online after making a surprise appearance at Pakistani singer Hasan Raheem's concert in Toronto.

While some fans praised the cross-border musical collaboration, many social media users criticised the singer, especially in light of the ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan.

Talwiinder Shares Moments From Toronto Concert

On Tuesday, Talwiinder took to Instagram to share several photos and videos from the concert held in Toronto. Posting glimpses from the event, he captioned them, "Wishes came true in Toronto w/ @hasan_raheem."

Videos and pictures from the concert showed Talwiinder joining Hasan Raheem on stage, performing alongside him, sharing a warm hug, and dancing together.

The surprise appearance quickly went viral on social media, drawing mixed reactions from fans and critics alike.

Internet Divided

As clips from the concert spread online, many users voiced their anger on X.

One user wrote, "Meet Talvindar attending the concert of Hasan Raheem, who had mocked/made fun of our Operation Sindoor. Why do some of the Punjabis have so much affection for Pakistanis??"

Another commented, "1 year of Operation Sindoor, we are back to performing with Pakistani Artists abroad. If you don't get the backlash, go ask the victim/armed forces involved - what it means to them."

However, some users defended the singer and argued that music should not be viewed through a political lens.

One supporter wrote, "Do you think there were no Indians in the concert? And given it was a surprise appearance by Talwiinder, this just means so many Indians just went to see a Pakistani artist. Which is super normal, Indians mingle with Pakistanis pretty well in Toronto."

Talwiinder, whose real name is Talwiinder Singh Sidhu, first gained popularity through platforms like Spotify and YouTube, where he shared original songs and covers such as Phir Mohabbat. He rose to fame in 2022 with viral tracks like Kammo Ji, Dhundhala, and Funk Song. In 2024, he released his debut album Misfit, featuring 13 tracks.

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