To Taimur Ali Khan, 5 Today, From Sister Sara Ali Khan And Aunt Karisma Kapoor

Karisma Kapoor posted this. (Image courtesy: therealkarismakapoor)

Happy birthday, Taimur Ali Khan. As the son of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor, Taimur has grabbed eyeballs since he was born and things are no different as he turns five years old today. On his special day, wishes for the little one are flowing in from all quarters. Sara Ali Khan, Taimur's sister, shared a cute photo with her brother and father, Saif Ali Khan. Sharing an image of her cutting a cake while holding Taimur's hand, Sara wrote, “Happiest Birthday, Tim Tim. Wishing you all the toys, chocolates, laughter, happiness and love.” The picture shared is from Saif Ali Khan's 51st birthday celebration in August this year. Meanwhile, Kareena is currently in quarantine after she tested positive for COVID-19 recently and is therefore missing from Taimur's birthday celebrations. Though COVID-19 has kept her away from her son physically, it did not stop Kareena Kapoor Khan from sharing a special throwback video of Taimur learning to walk. Read all about it here.

Add image caption here

Soha Ali Khan, who is Saif Ali Khan's sister, has also shared Instagram Stories on the occasion. She shared a photo of a drawing made by her daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu for Taimur. The drawing, which features a stick figure holding a sword, has a message that reads, "Happy birthday, Tim Bhai, (heart emoji) Inaaya." Sharing the picture, Soha tagged Kareena Kapoor and wrote, "Special card for Tim Bhai from Inaaya illustrating his love for early 19th century battles."

Taimur Ali Khan's aunt and Kareena Kapoor's sister, actress Karisma Kapoor shared a special note and photo on the occasion. The actress shared an image of Taimur sitting on her lap as the duo pose for the camera. In the caption, Karisma Kapoor wrote, “Big boy. Happy birthday to our Jaan. Love you too much.” The only thing more adorable than the photo and caption is the hashtag that Karisma shared. She wrote, “Lolo ma loves Taimur.” Adorable, isn't it?

Saif Ali Khan's sister and jewellery designer Saba Pataudi also had something special to say to her nephew as he turned five. Sharing a photo in which she is seen with Kareena, Taimur and sister Soha Ali Khan, Saba said, “Tim turns 5. Wishing him the best life brings...stay safe.”

On Instagram Stories, Saba Pataudi also shared a picture with her nephew and wrote, “To my darling Tim, wishing you the world! Stay happy and always filled with mischief and fun. Love u lots, Bua Jaan.”

Kareena and Saif Ali Khan have been married since 2012. While they welcomed Taimur in 2016, their younger son, Jeh was born in February, this year.