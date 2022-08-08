Tabu Turns Heads On The Ramp At Designer Gaurang Shah's Fashion Show

Tabu was pictured with designer Gaurang Shah.

Veteran actress Tabu was the showstopper for award-winning textile designer Gaurang Shah's handloom collection Amogham at a fashion show organised by the Department of Handlooms and Textiles, Government of Telangana, and the Handloom Weavers Cooperative Society (TSCO). On National Handloom Day, Tabu showcased Telangana handloom textiles. The actress, who was recently seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, looked stunning in a traditional gharara paired with a short kurta and dupatta. She accessorised the look with a statement necklace and earrings and tied her hair into a neat bun.

Talking about his collections at the fashion show, designer Gaurang Shah said, "We are recreated the clothing of the Nizam Era which was found in the Zenana styles of the Chowmallah Palace."

The fashion show comprised more than 50 sarees and garments made from textiles that are woven in Telangana. The fashion show also unveiled the rich and distinct handcrafts of Telangana.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tabu has been basking in the success of her recently released movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The actress was praised for her role as Manjulika in the movie. Next, she will be seen in the sequel of Drishyam, starring Ajay Devgn, Akshaye Khanna and Shriya Saran. The movie is a remake of the Malayalam movie of the same name. It is scheduled to hit the theatres on November 18 this year. Also, she has Kuttey and Khufiya in her kitty.