Tabu Reveals How Priyadarshan Poured Coconut Oil On Her Head During Virasat Shoot: 'Didn't Have To Do Hairstyling'

A film still from Virasat. (courtesy: X)

Tabu, who has collaborated with Ajay Devgn for their 10th film together Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, recently recalled her Virasat shooting days in an interview with Zoom. Tabu revealed director Priyadarshan wanted her to have oily hair for the character. Tabu told Zoom, "Priyan (Priyadarshan) wanted me to have oily hair and a village look. So, the hairstylist told me to take a little gel and apply it to make it look oily. When I went on set, he said, 'I asked you to put oil.' I said, 'Yeah, a little. Nice shine is coming.' So he let it go and then came back with a bottle of coconut oil from behind and poured the entire thing onto my head."

Tabu continued, "This is what I mean by having oil in your hair,' he said. But then it was very easy for me. I didn't have to do any hairstyling. I used to get ready in five minutes. Long hair, apply oil, braid it, and go to the set." For the unversed, Virasat is a remake of the Tamil film Thevar Magan. Anil Kapoor, Tabu and Pooja Batra played lead roles in the film. Tabu played a village woman named Gehna.

Tabu is busy with the promotions of Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha. However, the film's release has been postponed and it will reportedly release in the second week of this month. Sharing the trailer, Tabu wrote, "Epic. Intense. Unforgettable! AuronMeinKahanDumTha Trailer Out Now!" Take a look:

Ajay Devgn and Tabu have starred in multiple films together. The actors have worked together in films like Golmaal Again, De De Pyaar De, Vijaypath, Haqeeqat, Vijaypath, Thakshak, Bholaa and the Drishyam series of films, to name a few. Directed by, Neeraj Pandey, Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha also features Jimmy Shergill, Saiee Manjrekar and Shantanu Maheshwari.