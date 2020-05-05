Tabu And Sanjay Kapoor's Film Prem Completes 25 Years. Read The Actor's Post

Sanjay Kapoor shared this photo. (Image courtesy: sanjaykapoor2500)

Highlights "Been a fantastic journey with lots of ups and downs," wrote Sanjay

"I was there for the premiere and had loved it," commented Farah Khan

Producer Tanuj Garg commented: "I love the song Maine Jee Liya Mar Liya"

Tabu and Sanjay Kapoor's film Prem clocked 25 years on Tuesday. Directed by Satish Kaushik, the film marked the Bollywood debut of Sanjay Kapoor, who later went on to feature in movies such as Beqabu, Sirf Tum, LOC Kargil and Luck By Chance among others. Celebrating the 25 years of his first film, Sanjay Kapoor shared an album comprising a still from the 1995 film featuring Tabu and the film's poster. Along with the pictures, the actor shared a note about his "fantastic journey" in the film industry and wrote: "25 years of Prem, May 5, 1995. My debut film released. Been a fantastic journey with lots of ups and downs and the best is yet to come.

Reacting to Sanjay Kapoor's post, filmmaker Farah Khan recalled the film's premiere and commented: "I was there for the premiere and had loved it." Producer Tanuj Garg also commented about a song from the film: "I love the song Maine Jee Liya Mar Liya." Mohit Marwah also congratulated his uncle in the comments section.

First, check out the post here:

Now take a look at the comments:

Screenshot of Farah Khan, Tanuj Garg and Mohit Marwah's comments on Sanjay Kapoor's post.

Prem was written by Javed Akhtar and produced by Sanjay Kapoor's brother Boney Kapoor. The film, a reincarnation drama, featured Tabu and Sanjay Kapoor in double roles. Prem also starred Amrish Puri, Aruna Irani, Deepak Tijori Saeed Jaffrey and Dalip Tahil in pivotal roles.

On the work front, Sanjay Kapoor was last seen in The Zoya Factor, which featured his niece, actress Sonam Kapoor, and south star Dulquer Salmaan.