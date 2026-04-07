<i>Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah</i> Actor Disha Vakani's Father Dies At 84

Bhim Vakani, veteran actor and father of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Disha Vakani, breathed his last in Ahmedabad this morning. Producer Asit Kumarr Modi confirmed the sad news on Tuesday morning.

“He wasn't unwell, but we got to know from his family in the morning that he has passed away. Bhim Vakani was a great painter, actor, and director — he even worked in Lagaan. His daughter Disha Vakani's success as Daya Ben… he played a big part in that. He contributed a lot to building Disha's career," Asit Modi said in a statement to MoneyControl.

"We had a family-like bond; whenever he came to Mumbai, he'd come home, and we'd hang out. It feels like a part of my family has gone with him," he added. The exact cause of death and details about Bhim Vakani's last rites are yet to be revealed.

Who Was Bhim Vakani?

Bhim Vakani was a veteran film and television actor who made a mark with his supporting roles in Hindi cinema over several decades. He is the father of Disha Vakani, the actress known for her portrayal of Dayaben in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The late actor himself featured in a few episodes of the show.

Bhim Vakani carved out a steady Bollywood career, often landing solid character roles in big films. He worked with several stars, including Salman Khan, Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan in movies like Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Lagaan and Devdas.

Beyond Bollywood, Bhim Vakani was a fixture in Gujarati theatre and TV. Though he shunned the spotlight years ago, his consistent work across various media made him a familiar and beloved face in the Indian entertainment industry.

Coming to Disha Vakani, the actress was last seen as Dayaben in TMKOC. She took a maternity break in 2018 and has not returned to the show ever since. In December 2024, Asit Modi confirmed that Disha won't be returning to the popular sitcom.