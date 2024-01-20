Taapsee Pannu's Take On Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal: 'I Wouldn't Do It'

Ranbir Kapoor in Animal. (courtesy: YouTube)

Ranbir Kapoor's Animal, a box office hit, had been slammed by a section of the Internet for its representation of toxic masculinity, misogyny and excessive use of violence in the film. In a recent interview with Raj Shamani, Taapsee Pannu shared her take on the film. Taapsee Pannu said that she has not watched the film and added, "Lot of people told me too much about it (Animal). Look, I am not an extremist, so I agree to disagree to a lot of people... Don't compare it to Hollywood and say If you liked Gone Girl, how can you not like Animal? You are catering to a different audience. In Hollywood, people don't start copying actors' hairstyles from movies or using a film's line in real life. They also don't start stalking women after seeing it in a movie. But all this happens in our country."

Taapsee added during the interview, "This is our reality. You cannot compare our film industries with Hollywood and say Why are these pseudos talking like this about Animal, when they can enjoy Gone Girl as an art? Understand the difference."

Taapsee explained why she would not do a film like Animal, adding, "Keeping the reality in mind, I need to exercise my power because Bollywood or being a star and actor gives you that soft power. And with power comes responsibility. So it is my opinion, and I am not one of those, who will tell XYZ actor that they should not do these films. They have their own choice, we are in a free country and we have a freedom of choice. I wouldn't do it (Animal) is what I am saying."

Directed by Arjun Reddy director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, other than Ranbir Kapoor, Animal also starred Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Triptii Dimri in pivotal roles. The film released on December 1.