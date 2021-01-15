Taapsee Pannu Wanted To Try This Trend And Now She's Wondering Why

Taapsee Pannu shared this photo (courtesy taapsee)

Taapsee Pannu has a thing for cheap thrills, you know. In her latest venture to try something new, Taapsee decided to give a certain photoshoot trend a try. The 33-year-old actress picked a rather unusual spot - though often seen in modelling photos - for a photoshoot. However, sharing a glimpse of it, she made this confession on Instagram and wrote: "Still thinking why." In Taapsee Pannu's post, she can be seen chilling in bath tub, all dressed up in an olive green ensemble with her hair let loose. "Coz sitting in the tub to get pictures clicked seems to be the new in thing so thought let me just see what exactly the thrill is about! #CheapThrills #StillThinkingWhy," Taapsee captioned her post.

Taapsee Pannu, known for being fiercely outspoken on social media, often shares interesting posts on Instagram. Here's when she wrote about the secret behind being confident: "Confidence is not walking into a room thinking you are better than everyone else. It's walking into a room and not having to compare yourself to anyone else in the first place."

Like all of us, Taapsee too is hopeful that 2021 turns out to be better than the year gone by. Here's how she welcomed the new year:

Taapsee Pannu has a busy schedule ahead of her. Last seen in Thappad, Taapsee has films such as Haseen Dillruba, Rashmi Rocket and Looop Lapeta to look forward to. She will also headline Shabaash Mithu, which is based on the life of Indian women's cricket team captain Mithali Raj.