Taapsee Pannu Trains In Lockdown, Just Not In The Gym. Because, 'No Excuses'

Taapsee Pannu's latest Instagram entry is a perfect one if you are looking for mid-week motivation. The actress, prepping for her upcoming film Shabaash Mithu, takes her training session from the gym to the ground. Dressed in a pink tank top, the 33-year-old can be seen flexing her muscles. She captioned her post, "Training during lockdown...When open ground replaces gym. No excuses." Taapsee's Dil Juunglee co-star Abhilash Thapliyal dropped a comment that read, "Photo dekh ke ek superhit film yaad aa gayi! (This photo reminds me of a superhit film)."

Taapsee's earlier posts from the sets of the upcoming biopic, based on the life of iconic cricketer Mithali Raj, are quite inspiring. Blazing summer heat, no problem. Nothing can bog down a phenomenal talent like her. The actress has been training rigorously to perfect her personality to showcase the ace sportsperson. Here is what she posted last week:

Taapsee often shares behind-the-scenes glimpses from her practice session in the nets. One of her updates on Instagram inspired an epic comment from director Anubhav Sinha. Taapsee shared a picture dressed in cricket gear and wrote: "Down the line! #WIP #ShabaashMithu." Reacting to the photo, Anubhav commented: "Ab India khelegi kya??? (Will you play for India now?)".

In case you have missed them, here are some more updates shared by Taapsee from the sets of Shabaash Mithu:

In addition to the Mithali Raj's biopic, Taapsee has films like Looop Lapeta, Dobaaraa, Haseen Dillruba and Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan in her kitty.