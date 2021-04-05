What Day One For Taapsee Pannu On Shabaash Mithu Set Looks Like

Taapsee Pannu posted this picture. (Image courtesy: @taapsee)

Taapsee Pannu is charged up for day one on the sets of Shabaash Mithu. The movie is a biopic based on the life of Indian women's cricket team captain Mithali Raj and is being directed by Rahul Dholakia. Taapsee uploaded a picture of herself walking towards the ground. "Let's go...Day 1! #ShabaashMithu #WomenInBlue," the actress wrote along with the snap. Fans welcomed "Mithu" by thronging the comments section with fire emojis. Taapsee's Instafam also wished her good luck with the sports drama.

This is not the first time that the world got to see Taapsee wearing cricket gear. The Pink star earlier shared glimpses from her practice sessions. In one of the updates, the 33-year-old posted a picture from a preparatory schedule where she practiced in the scorching heat. "Summer has arrived," the actress announced in the caption. In another still, Taapsee strikes that perfect shot and the social media description read, "Catch it !"

Taapsee, in an interview with The Times of India, shared her thoughts about the film and how challenging it is to portray Mithali on the silver screen. "It is tough to play her because she is absolutely the opposite of how I am. She is extremely calm, reserved, well-poised and speaks her mind eloquently. I am more of an impulsive person, I say things without processing them well enough," she added.

Taapsee is basking in the success of her last release, Thappad. She grabbed the Best Actress Filmfare Award for her role. Sharing the image of the black lady, the actress simply wrote, "Respect and Happiness. Thank you, Amrita."

In case you lost count, Taapsee has films like Dobaaraa, Looop Lapeta, Rashmi Rocket, Haseen Dillruba and Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan coming up next.