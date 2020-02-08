Taapsee Pannu Shuts Down Troll Who Questioned Why She Voted In Delhi: 'You're No One To Tell Me What I Should Do'

Taapsee Pannu with her family in New Delhi. (Image courtesy: taapsee)

Taapsee Pannu occupied the top spot on trends' list on Saturday, courtesy her savage reply to a troll, who targeted her for casting vote in Delhi Assembly Elections after shifting to Mumbai. The actress, on Saturday, shared a photo after casting her vote, which featured her posing along with her mother Nirmaljeet, father Dilmohan Singh and sister Shagun in the capital city. Minutes after Taapsee posted the photo, one of the users on Twitter commented why the actress, who lives in Mumbai, gets to "decide" for those living in Delhi and also asked her to get her "vote shifted" to Mumbai, too. The actress, who often trends for her tweets and her gutsy replies to trolls, was quick to spot the user and responded to his comment like a "Delhiite."

Taapsee posted a series of tweets, in which she reminded the user to "worry" about his citizenship, not hers. "I am living in Delhi as much if not more than Mumbai. My income is taxed through Delhi and I am more of a Delhiite than a lot of others who might just be living here but probably don't contribute. Kindly don't question my citizenship, worry about yours and your contribution to it," wrote Taapsee.

The actress then slammed the user for telling what she "should do" and she "should not". "And also to add, you can take a girl out of Delhi but you cannot take Delhi out of this girl. And you are no one to tell me what I should do and what I should not! I guess this response will be enough to tell you how much of a Delhiite I am," read her second tweet.

Take a look at Taapsee Pannu's post, sharing which she wrote: "Pannu Parivaar has voted. Have you?"

And now, here's how she dealt with the troll:

On the work front, Taapsee Pannu, who is known for her performances in films such as Pink, Badlaa and Baby, will next be seen in Thappad, Haseen Dillruba and Shabaash Mithu.