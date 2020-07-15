Taapsee Pannu Revisits Last Year's Raksha Bandhan Celebrations With This Throwback Pic

Taapsee Pannu shared this photo. (Image courtesy: taapsee)

Taapsee Pannu, who celebrated Raksha Bandhan with her family in Delhi last year, will miss spending the big day with her "tabbar" (which translates as family in English) this year. On Wednesday, Taapsee revisited the last year's Raksha Bandhan celebration and shared a throwback photo from her family album, in which she can be seen smiling with all her heart while posing with her family. Sharing the picture, the actress wrote: "My tabbar! I just got rakhis that I am gonna send to my cousin brothers so thought of putting out this picture that we clicked in Delhi last year on the eve of Raksha Bandhan. It was after quite a few years that I managed to tie most of the rakhis in person."

In her post, Taapsee Pannu also shared that Raksha Bandhan celebrations will be different this year due to the coronavirus outbreak. "Festivals have become a big occasion for me to look forward to these get-togethers. This year, things will be different, unfortunately. There shall be virtual Rakhi celebrations but I'm making it clear to all the brothers that e-commerce is still running up and strong, so I am still open to receiving gifts."

Taapsee Pannu was last seen in Anubhav Sinha's Thappad, which also starred Pavail Gulati, Tanvi Azmi, Kumud Mishra and Ratna Pathak Shah.

She has worked in several critically acclaimed films such as Pink, Badla, Baby, Saand Ki Aankh and Naam Shabana. The actress has several projects lined-up, including Vinil Mathew's Haseen Dillruba, Aakash Bhatia's Looop Lapeta and Rahul Dholakia's Shabaash Mithu.