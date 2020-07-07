Taapsee Pannu's Thappad Gets A Big Shout-Out From Lakshmi Manchu

Taapsee Pannu in a still from Thappad. (Image courtesy: taapsee )

South actress-filmmaker Lakshmi Manchu, who recently watched Taapsee Pannu's Thappad, gave a big shout-out to the actress and the film in her latest tweet on Tuesday. For those who don't know, Taapsee Pannu made her debut in acting with Lakshmi Manchu-produced Telugu film Jhummandi Naadam in 2010. Sharing her review of Thappad, Lakshmi tweeted: "My darling Taapsee, you made me your fan for more than one reason. More power to you and all the amazing people who were a part of this brilliant film. #Thappad." She also shared an extensive note in her tweet, the text on which read: "I watched Thappad two weeks ago and I haven't been able to bring myself to write a note on what I think about the film. It made me question everything that I was taught as an Indian woman, as a woman coming from certain community, there were always more Don'ts and Do's."

"While watching Thappad, I felt like each of the character was a part of my subconscious mind and I was asking the same question myself, which each of them were asking. As soon as I finished watching it, I was empowered and so broken that it made me re-look at how I look at myself and the self-respect I have for myself and for the people around me. I can't thank Taapsee enough for being as bolder as she is and bringing films like this. I know the journey behind this film and more power to her for putting this into art," read an excerpt from her message.

Reacting to Lakshmi Manchu's tweet, Taapsee Pannu expressed gratitude and wrote that the shout-out from the filmmaker is "special" for her. "Aww! 10 years later... from the time I started the journey where you held my hand through it to now when I can make you proud, this feels like we have come a full circle. And such a gratifying one. Yes, this one is special for more than all the reasons anyone knows. Big hug," she tweeted.

Awwwww! 10 years later... from the time I started the journey where you held my hand through it to now when I can make you proud, this feels like we have come a full circle. And such a gratifying one. Yes this one is special for more than all the reasons anyone knows. Big hug https://t.co/EnjGGoAuue — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) July 7, 2020

Taapsee Pannu and Lakshmi Manchu, after Jhummandi Naadam, collaborated again for the 2013 film Gundello Godari, in which they shared screen space. Taapsee also made a special appearance in Lakshmi's 2015 film Dongata.

Coming back to Thappad, directed by Anubhav Sinha, the film also stars Pavail Gulati, Dia Mirza, Tanvi Azmi, Kumud Mishra, Ram Kapoor, Ankur Rathee, Ratna Pathak Shah, Manav Kaul. It showcases the story of a woman (played by Taapsee) who experiences domestic violence. Pavail Gulati plays Taapsee's husband in the film.