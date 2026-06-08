Sydney Sweeney Throws Pre-Birthday Party For Scooter Braun, Hosts Surprise Performance By Warren G

Sydney Sweeney threw a pre-birthday party for boyfriend Scooter Braun. The surprise party reportedly took place in Santa Monica, California, on Saturday night and was attended by various industry A-listers and included a special performance by Warren G.

As per Page Six reports, sources close to the couple revealed a list of high-profile attendees, including Jessica Alba, Tom Hanks, and Rita Wilson, among others. “She had a basketball hoop set up. Warren G performed Regulate, Scooter's favourite,” the insider stated as per the outlet.

Entrepreneur and Braun's closest friend Kenny Hamilton shared a picture from the birthday party on his Instagram stories. In the photos, Sweeney was seen twinning with Braun as they both were seen wearing a Connecticut Flame basketball jersey with the number 45 as they celebrated Braun turning 45 on June 18.

Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun's Relationship

The couple started dating in September 2025, months after they were seen together at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's wedding in Venice, Italy. Since then, they have often been seen out and about in Los Angeles, packed with PDA.

After months of dating, the couple made their relationship Instagram official with adorable photos of them from the 2026 Stagecoach Music Festival. The carousel included a photo of the actress on Braun's shoulders as they enjoyed a performance from the audience.

Another photo showed the former music executive holding Sweeney in his arms, and the other showed both of them captured posing in a photo booth.

Recently, during a conversation with Suzy Weiss on her Second Thought podcast, Braun opened up about his relationship and shared that having the actress in his life has been a “big surprise". He shared, “I've met an extraordinary woman, kind and generous and smart, and real and down to earth – and one of the biggest surprises ever."

Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun's Special NYC Date Night

Last week, the couple was photographed on a special date night in New York City. “When you are in bed at 11 PM and your girl says, ‘I've never been to Times Square…'" Braun wrote in the caption of the video where they were seen heading to Times Square.

The couple was spotted on rental bikes as they rode throughout the city before reaching their location. For this special date night Sweeney opted for a hoodie and sunglasses combo and was seen smiling widely among thousands of people at the tourist attraction.