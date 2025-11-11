Sydney Sweeney And Zendaya In 'Bitter Feud' Over Political Views, Says Report

Euphoria stars Sydney Sweeney and Zendaya were once like sisters posing for the camera, attending events, and sharing laughs. However, the story is quite different today as reports of their feud are going viral.

The fight is not because of any personal thread-pull between them, but because of the political difference in opinions. Sydney Sweeney has been a supporter of President Donald Trump and proudly calls herself a Republican voter.

Sydney Sweeney-Zendaya 'Bitter Feud'

The 28-year-old Hollywood actor was recently criticised for starring in an American Eagle jeans advertisement. It was called out for being racist for the pun linking 'jeans' and 'genes'.

But Zendaya has opposite views. She is allegedly refusing to do press calls for the third season of Euphoria with co-star Sweeney. The 29-year-old wrapped up shooting a few weeks ago.

"It's no wonder she's refusing to do it. It's a difficult position for Zendaya to be in because if she even stands next to Sydney on the red carpet, it can be read as her excusing Sydney's views on Trump and her refusal to apologise for the racist ad," wrote Daily Mail, quoting its source.

The duo were tight before. Sweeney used to refer to Zendaya as Z.

Racist Jeans Advertisement Starring Sydney Sweeney

The American Eagle ad has a line - 'Sydney Sweeney has great jeans'. Many claimed that it was a wordplay on 'good genes'. Social media users called it racist and even labelled Sweeney a white supremacist.

When asked about the genes-jeans fiasco, Sweeney refused to apologise. "I'm way more aware about things than people think," she said in an interview with GQ and mentioned that she knew what she was doing.

"The ad spoke for itself. I did a jean ad. The reaction was a surprise. When I have an issue I want to speak about, people will hear," the actor added further.

On the other hand, Zendaya has been opposing Trump for quite some time. She even posted a story in 2020 asking her fans to vote him out of power. Unless Sydney Sweeney or Zendaya confirms the status of their friendship, we will never know the whole story.

