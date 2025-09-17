Sydney Sweeney Being Paid Rs 530 Crore For Bollywood Debut: Report

Hollywood star Sydney Sweeney may be heading to Bollywood, with reports suggesting that the actor has been approached to play a leading role in one of India's most expensive films ever made. The offer reportedly comes with a staggering pay cheque of over Rs 530 crore, potentially marking her first foray into the Indian film industry.

What's Happening

According to The Sun, a production company has reportedly offered Sydney Sweeney a 45 million pound (over Rs 530 crore) deal to star in the upcoming project. The package reportedly includes a 35 million pound (over Rs 415 crore) fee alongside 10 million pound (over Rs 115 crore) in sponsorship agreements. The producers are reportedly counting on her global star power to expand the film's reach internationally.

The project is said to feature Sydney as a young American star who falls in love with an Indian celebrity, with shooting scheduled for early 2026 in locations including New York, Paris, London, and Dubai.

As a source told The Sun, "Sydney was shocked by the offer at first, 45 million pound is an incredible sum. But the project is intriguing, and it could elevate her global profile even further. The Indian film industry is powerful and growing, and this movie is designed to bring its productions to the international market."

"Nothing has been decided yet, but it's a huge opportunity and Sydney is weighing her options carefully. Money isn't everything, and she has many projects lined up, but this could push her to new limits as an actress," the insider added.

Background

Sydney Sweeney rose to fame through her acclaimed roles in TV shows like Euphoria and The White Lotus. She is also set to appear in Christy, playing US pro fighter Christy Martin, the first female boxer to appear on the cover of Sports Illustrated. The film, co-starring Ben Foster and Merritt Wever, is slated for theatrical release on November 7.