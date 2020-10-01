Swara Bhasker Is Chilling In Dehradun With Lots Of 'Gossip' And 'Gobsmackingly Delicious' Food. See Pics

Swara Bhasker shared this photo (courtesy reallyswara)

Highlights Swara is holidaying in Dehradun

She has been filling up her Instagram with pictures

Swara Bhasker tried her hand at cooking recently

Looking for actress Swara Bhasker? You can find her at her current temporary address in Dehradun - the 32-year-old actress is chilling in the Uttarakhand capital and has converted her Instagram into a vacation album already. Swara's vacation began with major chill scenes - she was literally spotted chilling at her holiday home on a charpaai under a tree. Swara's Dehradun getaway continued with lots of "gossip" and some amazing Italian food. Sharing a bunch of photos with her friends, Swara wrote: "What's a holiday without gossip, lazing and unadulterated chilling". When on vacation, Swara also tried her hand at cooking and let's just say that it wasn't that great a success. Swara, who described herself as a "kitchen disaster," enjoyed some "gobsmackingly delicious" Italian food, not made by her, as you can guess.

Here's how much fun Swara Bhasker is having on her Dehradun getaway:

However, Swara Bhasker also needed to share this very important update about her vacation wardrobe. Sharing photos of her dressed in a pair of denims and a black tee, Swara said: "These photos are proof that I have other clothes. Only took all my pics on one day!"

Swara Bhasker was last seen in the crime thriller web show Flesh, in which she played the role of a cop. She was also recently seen in Amazon Prime web series Rasbhari. Veere Di Wedding was her last film and she will next be seen in Sheer Qorma, in which she co-stars with Shabana Azmi, Divya Dutta, Swara Bhasker and Surekha Sikri.