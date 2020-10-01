Swara Bhasker Is Chilling In Dehradun With Lots Of 'Gossip' And 'Gobsmackingly Delicious' Food. See Pics

Highlights
- Swara is holidaying in Dehradun
- She has been filling up her Instagram with pictures
- Swara Bhasker tried her hand at cooking recently
Looking for actress Swara Bhasker? You can find her at her current temporary address in Dehradun - the 32-year-old actress is chilling in the Uttarakhand capital and has converted her Instagram into a vacation album already. Swara's vacation began with major chill scenes - she was literally spotted chilling at her holiday home on a charpaai under a tree. Swara's Dehradun getaway continued with lots of "gossip" and some amazing Italian food. Sharing a bunch of photos with her friends, Swara wrote: "What's a holiday without gossip, lazing and unadulterated chilling". When on vacation, Swara also tried her hand at cooking and let's just say that it wasn't that great a success. Swara, who described herself as a "kitchen disaster," enjoyed some "gobsmackingly delicious" Italian food, not made by her, as you can guess.
Here's how much fun Swara Bhasker is having on her Dehradun getaway:
The joy of lazy afternoons on a #chaarpaaii ! My much needed getaway couldn't have been any better! Discovered this beautiful property @dudlymanorbb on @vistarooms . Photos dont do justice to the vibe of this property, you have to experience it to believe it! Food sourced from fresh farm, cooked in traditional chulha style; pottery making, farm visit, tractor rides and a cooking class -all of these took us back to our roots! Special thanks to our hosts #AshokSingh ji @ruhani_s for their warm hospitality !! 💜#VistaRooms #DudleyManorDehradun #BestStaycation #HolidayHomes #notanad
However, Swara Bhasker also needed to share this very important update about her vacation wardrobe. Sharing photos of her dressed in a pair of denims and a black tee, Swara said: "These photos are proof that I have other clothes. Only took all my pics on one day!"
Swara Bhasker was last seen in the crime thriller web show Flesh, in which she played the role of a cop. She was also recently seen in Amazon Prime web series Rasbhari. Veere Di Wedding was her last film and she will next be seen in Sheer Qorma, in which she co-stars with Shabana Azmi, Divya Dutta, Swara Bhasker and Surekha Sikri.