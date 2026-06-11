Sutapa Sikdar, Rashami Desai, And More Slam Pranit More Over 'Rs 370 <i>Ki</i> Biryani' Row: "Sorry After Enjoying Like A Joker?"

The internet has been abuzz with the recent controversy over the "Rs 370 ki biryani", leaving social media users and celebrities furious. Social media has widely criticised the comedian Pranit More for promoting such content, and public figures including Elvish Yadav, Rashami Desai, Sutapa Sikdar and Malti Chahar have also called him out.

A now-deleted clip from Pranit More's stand-up show went viral. In it, a member of the audience spoke disrespectfully about a recent date and spending Rs 370 on biryani — implying that it gave him licence to expect something in return from the woman.

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Sutapa Sikdar, wife of the late Irrfan Khan, also expressed anger. She shared a post highlighting rape statistics in India and wrote, “Sorry?? After enjoying like a joker to get more laughter from more perverts in the audience? We don't accept your apology — if we do nothing will change!” [#mysogy] [#mentalrapes] [#enough] [#stop] [#pranitmore]

YouTuber Elvish Yadav wrote, “₹370 ki biryani ne do cheezein expose kar di: Ek aadmi ko laga consent ka MRP hota hai. Aur ek comedian ko laga har uncomfortable silence ko laughter track se bachaya ja sakta hai. Biryani toh dum pe bani thi, controversy ego pe. (The ₹370 biryani exposed two things: one man believed consent had a price tag, and another comedian believed every uncomfortable silence could be saved with a laughter track.)”

Actor Rashami Desai addressed the 23‑year‑old Himanshu Jagra, who made the derogatory comments on the show, and Pranit More for entertaining them.

She wrote, “Praful bhai, this is not comedy. It is an ordinary conversation and it has no content. They start communicating when they don't have content or creativity. Pranit is not an artist. He's also not a comedian.”

She added, “The fraternity will get trolled unnecessarily; this is really bad for genuine artists. And this boy has lost his job. Also, Pranit's shows should be stopped. #Shame on Pranit. Shame on Gurgaon boy.”

Instagram/Rashami Desai

Indian actress, model and filmmaker Malti Chahar wrote, “₹370 biryani and Peddi… make you realise why many women are hesitant about marriage, why we value our independence, and why we choose to split the bill. Some women are even financially supporting men entirely. Yet we continue to be objectified, and a woman's consent is apparently worth no more than a plate of biryani. After generations of fighting for equality, dignity and respect, it's disheartening that we're still confronting the same underlying mindset. To all mothers and future mothers: please teach your sons to respect women and understand the importance of consent.”

The Controversy

A crowdwork clip from comedian Pranit More's stand-up show triggered a social media backlash, drawing criticism from several influencers.



The now-deleted video captured an audience member recounting a dating experience during the show. The remarks sparked outrage after the individual suggested that spending around Rs 370 on a chicken biryani during a date entitled him to something in return.

As the clip went viral, influencers criticised both the nature of the comments and More's decision to share the interaction online, calling out the normalisation of such behaviour.

Pranit More later issued an apology on Instagram, writing, "I've seen the criticism regarding a recent crowdwork clip. The comments made by the audience member do not reflect my views. Looking back, I should have challenged the remark instead of laughing and moving on. That was a lapse in judgement on my part."

The audience member at the centre of the controversy was later identified as Himanshu Jangra, a 22-year-old from Gurugram, Haryana.

Himanshu Jangra went on to say that after he had a meal with a girl, she asked him to drop her off, which surprised him. Why? Apparently, because he paid Rs 370 for a meal, he deserves a "return" on his investment, which translates to physical intimacy. He said, "Maine kaha ki Rs 370 lage hain to use to wasool to karunga hi."

After the video went viral, women and men clapped back at Himanshu. As the backlash intensified, he apologised and deactivated his account. Following the 'Rs 370 ki biryani' controversy, his Gurugram company terminated him.

ALSO READ | Pranit More Deactivates Instagram Amid Backlash Over Viral 'Rs 370 Ki Biryani' Clip