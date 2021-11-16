Sussanne Khan, Sister Farah And Bhavana Panday Visit Neelam Kothari After Her Father's Death

Sussanne, Bhavana Panday and Farah Khan Ali at Neelam Kothari's house.

Interior designer Sussanne Khan, her sister and jewellery designer Farah Khan Ali and Bhavana Panday paid a visit to actress Neelam Kothari and her family after the death of her father in Mumbai on Monday. Neelam Kothari's father Shishir Kothari died last week. Bhavana Panday, who is a close friend of Neelam Kothari and who worked with her in Netflix's Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives, was pictured outside the actress' house in a white suit. Bhavana Panday is the wife of actor Chunky Panday and mother of actress Ananya Panday. Sussanne Khan, who also shares a close bond with Neelam Kothari, was spotted arriving at her residence in her car. Sussanne Khan's sister Farah Khan Ali was also there. She has also met Neelam Kothari, who is also a jewellery designer, for work-related projects several times.

See pictures of Sussanne Khan, Farah Khan Ali and Bhavana Panday outside Neelam Kothari's residence:

Sussanne arriving at Neelam Kothari's house.

She is a close friend of Neelam.

Bhavana Panday at the entry gate of Neelam Kothari's house.

She wore a white suit.

Farah Khan Ali at Neelam Kothari's house.

Neelam Kothari's father died on Sunday. Mourning her dad, the actress posted a photo of him on Instagram and wrote: "My dearest, dearest dad. You were my guiding light, my strength, my pillar of support and my friend. You will be deeply missed. We love you. May your soul rest in peace. Amen."

In the comments section of her post, her friends such as Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Panday, Seema Khan, Sussanne Khan, Farah Khan Ali, Sunita Kapoor and Juhi Chawla offered their condolences.

Neelam Kothari made her debut with the film Jawaani in 1984. She is best known for her work in films such as Khudgarz, Gharana, Love 86, and Sindoor among others.