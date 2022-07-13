Sussanne Khan Holds Boyfriend Arslan Goni Close In This Pic From Las Vegas

Sussanne Khan with Arslan Goni. (courtesy: suzkr)

Sussanne Khan is currently enjoying herself with her boyfriend, Arslan Goni, in Las Vegas, United States. The interior designer jetted off to the city to celebrate her friend's birthday and has shared several pictures on her Instagram stories from the party. In the first post, Sussanne is closely posing with Arslan, looking absolutely gorgeous in an all-black outfit. Arslan also looks dapper in an orange shirt and jeans. In the captions, she dropped evil eye and heart emoticons. In the next, Sussanne re-shared Arslan's post that shows the couple posing with their friends.

Here have a look:

Sussanne Khan has also shared a solo picture of herself clicked by Arslan Goni and captioned it as "The best things in life are free... Good energy, kindness, Love, dreams and Smiles from the #VivaLasVegas". Soon after she shared the post, her family and industry friends flooded the comment section. Her sister Farah Khan Ali wrote, "Gorgeous you Suss," followed by love-struck emoticons, while Sanjay Kapoor's wife Maheep Kapoor dropped fire emoticons.

Here have a look:

Before Las Vegas, Sussanne Khan was holidaying in Los Angeles with Arslan Goni. She has shared several reels from her getaway. A few days ago, she shared a video on her Instagram handle summing up her Los Angeles trip. Sharing the post, Sussanne wrote, "When Your Summer away makes you feel like your new 'Home'... food coma, friends, the sea, mescal and loads of lolssss... #summer22 #califhearted". Check out the post below:

Sussanne Khan is the ex-wife of Hrithik Roshan, and together they have two sons, Hridaan and Hrehaan.