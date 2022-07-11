Sussanne Khan And Arslan Goni's Summer Is All About 'Food Coma, Friends And The Sea'

Sussanne Khan with Arslan Goni. (courtesy: suzkr)

Sussanne Khan is having the time of her life with her boyfriend, Arslan Goni, in Los Angeles, California. Ever since she landed in the city, Sussanne has been keeping her Insta family updated by sharing pictures and videos on her Instagram stories. Recently, Sussanne shared a reel summing up her trip so far. The video features several photos with Arslan, posing closely and relishing delicious delicacies. The video also features Abhay Deol and his rumoured girlfriend Shilo Shiv Suleman. Sharing the post, Sussanne Khan wrote, "When Your Summer away makes you feel like your new 'Home'... food coma, friends, the sea, mescal and loads of lolssss... #summer22 #califhearted".

Soon after Sussanne Khan shared the post, her boyfriend Arslan Goni commented, "Even I want to make a reel and put it pls make one for me." Ekta Kapoor also dropped heart emoticons in the comment section.

Here have a look:

A while ago, Sussanne Khan shared a beautiful picture on her Instagram stories, giving her fans a glimpse of her Los Angeles night.

Here have a look:

Earlier, Sussanne Khan shared a "perfect working morning" picture on her Instagram handle. It seems the image was taken by Arslan Goni, because soon after she shared the post, Arslan commented, "Credit". Check out the post below:

Sussanne Khan and Arslan Goni have been dating each other for a while now, and this is the first time she has shared her vacation pictures with Arslan on Instagram. However, they are yet to make their relationship official.

On the work front, Sussanne Khan runs an apparel brand called The Label Life with Malaika Arora and Bipasha Basu.