Sushmita Sen Returned To Work 8 Days After Heart Attack, Reveal Taali Makers

Sushmita Sen will next be seen in a project titled Taali, in which she plays the role of transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant. The makers of the show, Arjun Singgh Baran and Kartk D Nishandar, in an interview with ETimes, revealed that the actress resumed dubbing for the project just 8 days after she suffered a heart attack earlier this year. "Her health scare happened after the shoot. We shot for the entire thing, then she moved on to her next shoot - Aarya 3. She was in Jaipur and that's when she got the heart attack. They flew her back in 45 minutes and they immediately rushed her to do the operation," the makers told ETimes.

They added, "In eight days, she was back in the dubbing studio. The show demands a lot of voice modulation, shouting and changes in tone but she just pulled it off." They revealed that they requested Sushmita Sen to take time off. However, she assured them she would be back in 3 days. "After 3 days, she said, No, I'm okay. So then eight days later, she was back, it's amazing."

In March this year, Sushmita Sen had revealed in an Instagram post that she had suffered a heart attack. Her post read, "Keep your heart happy and courageous, and it'll stand by you when you need it the most Shona" (Wise words by my father Subir Sen). I suffered a heart attack a couple of days back...Angioplasty done...stent in place...and most importantly, my cardiologist reconfirmed 'I do have a big heart'. Lots of people to thank for their timely aid and constructive action...will do so in another post. This post is just to keep you (my well wishers and loved ones) informed of the good news...That all is well and I am ready for some life again. I love you guys beyond!! #godisgreat #duggadugga."

On Monday, Sushmita Sen shared Taali's trailer on social media and she wrote, "Gauri aa gayi hai. Apne swabhimaan, sammaan aur swatantrata ki kahaani lekar. Taali - Bajayenge nahi, bajwayenge (Gauri has arrived. With the story of self-esteem, respect and freedom. We won't clap. We will make you clap)."

Sushmita Sen is best-known for starring in movies like Biwi No 1, Do Knot Disturb, Main Hoon Na, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya and Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge and No Problem. She made her acting comeback with the International Emmy-nominated series Aarya and also starred in the second installment of the show. She will next be seen in the third season of the series.