'So It Begins': Sushmita Sen Is So Ready For 2022. See Her Post

Sushmita Sen shared this image. (courtesy: sushmitasen47)

Highlights Sushmita Sen shared a workout post

She recently underwent a surgery

"Back to basics," she wrote

After a long hiatus from her workout routine, Sushmita Sen is finally back at the gym. The actress, who had undergone surgery, gave her fans a big moment when she shared a photo from her gym in athleisure. The photo is a mirror image and Sushmita is standing with her back towards the mirror. She is clad in an all-black outfit with white-and-pink sports shoes. The actress is ready with her sweatbands around her wrist. Her determination on the first day at the gym showed through the hashtags that she used —"back to basics”, “so it begins”, “Day 1”.

Take a look at her post:

Being a fitness enthusiast, Sushmita Sen did miss her workouts. She had recently dropped an old photo where she is seen doing some core-strengthening exercises. She wrote an ode to her old self, “I miss her. Haven't trained for over 6 months now… first wasn't well enough… then came the surgery.” Sushmita went on to add, “Been counting days to hit the 6 weeks mark post-surgery… to finally return to a discipline I love.” The post was also a promise to herself that she would resume her workout routine on December 30. She wrote, “Come 30th December, I break inertia with day 1 of training. My true healing begins then.”

Sushmita Sen is set to bring good vibes to her new year after her breakup with Rohman Shawl. She is “looking forward to an incredible 2022”. She looked back at 2021 and called it a “gratifying year”. She wrote, “2021 has been a gratifying year...with its delicious ups & downs (a graph called life). As we near the end of this year...I feel renewed, with a deep sense of gratitude...for all the goodness that has touched my life.” She addressed her fans, “Look forward to an incredible 2022... A year of beautiful manifestations. Stay positive...hopeful and happy, it's all happening for you and not to you.”

On the work front, Sushmita Sen was last seen in the second season of the web series Aarya.