Sushant Singh Rajput's Friend Siddharth Gupta Shares Priceless Memories Of The Actor

Sushant Singh Rajput's friend, actor Siddharth Gupta, remembered the Drive star in a touching post on Monday. Siddharth, who is the brother of producer Vikas Gupta, reportedly used to share an apartment with Sushant in Mumbai. The actor, 34, died by suicide at his Bandra apartment in Mumbai on Sunday morning. Police told news agency PTI that no suicide note was found. Reminiscing the precious moments he shared with the Chhichhore actor, Siddharth posted several priceless memories of Sushant on social media and wrote a heart-breaking note for him.

Sharing the album, comprising pictures and videos of Sushant and himself, Siddharth wrote: "Cannot describe the pain. You will always stay in me forever. See you on the other side, my alien brother. Till we meet again on a starry night in a different world with unending possibilities."

In one of the videos, Sushant Singh Rajput can be seen chilling on a boat with Coldplay's track Scientist playing in the background while in another, he can be seen making a splash in a lake. In other photos and clips, Sushant can be seen having a fun-time with Siddharth and his other friends.

Sushant Singh Rajput's last rites were performed at the Pawan Hans crematorium in Mumbai on Monday. His close friends such as Kriti Sanon, Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao were among the few members of the film fraternity who attended the funeral with Sushant's family.

Sushant Singh Rajput was best-known for playing the role of Manav Deshmukh in the Balaji TV soap Pavitra Rishta, also his second project in the entertainment industry. His show aired on Zee TV for five years.

Sushant made his television debut with Star Plus's show Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil. He stepped into Bollywood with Abhishek Kapoor's Kai Po Che! in 2013 and went on to play the lead roles in film such as Shuddh Desi Romance, Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story and Kedarnath. The actor's last film remains Netflix's Drive.