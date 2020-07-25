Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara Leaked Despite Having An Online Release: Report

Sushant and Sanjana in a still from Dil Bechara. (courtesy YouTube)

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's last film Dil Bechara which released on Friday, has been leaked online, reported Pinkvilla. "The Mukesh Chhabra directorial has been targeted by piracy giant Tamilrockers," stated the report. Dil Bechara, also starring Sanjana Sanghi, released on Disney+ Hotstar on Friday evening, where it is available to subscribers as well as non-subscribers of the OTT platform as a form of tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput. The film opened to largely positive reviews from film critics. Dil Bechara marks casting director Mukesh Chhabra's directorial debut.

Film critic Saibal Chatterjee, in his review for NDTV, gave the film 3 stars out of 5 and he wrote: "One cannot help falling in love with Sushant Singh Rajput and debutante Sanjana Sanghi. They strike up a lively rapport. The more sparkling passages, infused with humour and warmth, owe their existence to the source material."

Dil Bechara is inspired by John Green's book The Fault In Our Stars, which was also adapted into Hollywood film with the same name and it featured Shailene Woodley and Ansel Elgort in the lead roles. The film also features Saif Ali Khan in a cameo appearance. Dil Bechara went on floors in 2018 and it was earlier scheduled to release in May this year. However, its release was postponed due the coronavirus pandemic. The film is streaming on Disney+Hotstar and is available to subscribers as well as non-subscribers.

Sushant Singh Rajput died on June 14. The police said he died by suicide. The actor became a household name after starring in the daily show Pavitra Rishta. His career trajectory included hits as well critically acclaimed films like MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Kedarnath, Chhichhore and Sonchiriya among others.

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.) Helplines: AASRA: 91-22-27546669 (24 hours) Sneha Foundation: 91-44-24640050 (24 hours) Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health: 1860-2662-345 and 1800-2333-330 (24 hours) iCall: 022-25521111 (Available from Monday to Saturday: 8:00am to 10:00pm) Connecting NGO: 18002094353 (Available from 12 pm - 8 pm)