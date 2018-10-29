Sushant Singh Rajput Was A Fan Of Hrithik Roshan's Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai Just Like All Of Us. He Shares His Story

Sushant Singh Rajput shared this picture (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Remember how Hrithik Roshan had every millennial dance to his hit songs from Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai, especially Dil Mera? Sushant Singh Rajput was one of them. The 32-year-old actor shared his story in an Instagram post shared earlier this morning and revealed that his first performance in school was on the song Dil Mera and how he and his friends did their best to recreate the steps. "My first performance in school on stage was on this song with a bunch of friends, all doing our best to be Hrithik Roshan but were not quite successful I suppose," read an excerpt from his post. Years later, during an event he performed to the same song and the result is this (see video below). "This is later in one of performances when I relived the deja vu," Sushant added.

Watch Sushant's performance here.

2000's Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai was Hrithik Roshan and Ameesha Patel's debut Bollywood film. The Rakesh Roshan-directed film was extremely successful at the box office and fetched several awards for Hrithik and team.

Meanwhile, Sushant also shared a childhood story on Salman Khan's blockbuster song O O Jaane Jaana from the film Pyar Kiya Toh Darna Kya. "And the performance on this song was even back, me and my sisters have happy memories of dancing on this song all night before an important exam and then had a chance again to live the deja vu," he wrote.

Take a look.

Sushant Singh Rajput, who started his career as a TV actor, debuted in the Hindi film industry with 2013's Kai Po Che!. Shuddh Desi Romance, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story and Raabta are some of his other films.

Sushant is currently awaiting the release of Kedarnath and Sonchiriya while his other film Kizie Aur Manny is in the post-production stage.