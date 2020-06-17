Sushant Singh Rajput 'Pulled Me Out Of A S**t Hole Life': Pavitra Rishta Co-Star Karan Veer Mehra

Karan Veer Mehra shared this image. (Image courtesy: karanveermehra )

Highlights Karan Veer Mehra shared multiple pictures with Sushant on Instagram

"We will meet soon," he wrote

"I look up in the sky and apologise for letting you down," he added

Sushant Singh Rajput's Pavitra Rishta co-star Karan Veer Mehra revealed in a memorial post that the actor helped pull him out of a low point, adding that he regretted not being able to do the same. Mr Rajput, 34, was found dead at home on Sunday; police say he died by suicide. Karan Veer Mehra described Sushant Singh Rajput as his best friend and, sharing a set of pictures of the two in happier times, wrote: He was much younger to me, but treated me like the younger one. Held my hand and pulled me right out of a s**t hole life. I was at my lowest (down and out personally and professionally); he would sit with me for hours and plan my next move."

"When he needed someone, I couldn't be there, for which I will never be able to forgive myself," Mr Mehra wrote, adding a reference to Mr Rajput's well-documented love for astrophysics - Priyanka Chopra will miss their "conversations about astrophysics at sunrise" and director Abhishek Kapoor ended his tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput with the words "stay interstellar." Karan Veer Mehra wrote: "Bhai somewhere in your stupid Quantum Physics, photons, cosmos, blackhole and the parallel world we shall meet soon. Till then with folded hands I look up in the sky and apologise for letting you down, for letting you go, for letting you do this." "Shirtless tight bear hug as always," Karan Veer Mehra signed off. Read his posts here:

Sushant Singh Rajput shot to fame with his portrayal of the character Manav Deshmukh in the TV soap Pavitra Rishta. Karan Veer Mehra played the role of Naren Karmarkar while Ankita Lokhande played the role of Archana Deshmukh - Manav's love interest. Mr Rajput and Ms Lokhande also dated for six years.

Pavitra Rishta producer Ekta Kapoor, on Sunday, shared a tribute note for Sushant Singh Rajput on Instagram. She shared a screenshot of her Instagram exchange with the actor from a week back and wrote, "Not fair, Sushi."

Ankita Lokhande, who was unable to be present for Sushant Singh Rajput's funeral at Pawan Hans crematorium on Monday, visited Mr Rajput's family at his Mumbai home on Tuesday.

Sushant Singh Rajput's funeral was attended by a handful of members from the film fraternity including Kriti Sanon, Vivek Oberoi, Ranvir Shorey, Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Abhishek Kapoor.

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.) Helplines: AASRA: 91-22-27546669 (24 hours) Sneha Foundation: 91-44-24640050 (24 hours) Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health: 1860-2662-345 and 1800-2333-330 (24 hours) iCall: 022-25521111 (Available from Monday to Saturday: 8:00am to 10:00pm) Connecting NGO: 18002094353 (Available from 12 pm - 8 pm)