Priyanka Chopra Recalls 'Astrophysics Conversations At Sunrise' With Sushant Singh Rajput

In a moving tribute, Priyanka Chopra wrote a farewell note for Sushant Singh Rajput on Sunday. Sushant Singh Rajput, 34, was found dead at his Mumbai residence on Sunday; police say it's suicide and are investigating. Priyanka Chopra shared a picture with the late actor on her Instagram profile and wrote a eulogy piece: "I'm stunned. You must have been in so much pain. I hope you are at peace wherever you are my friend. Gone too soon. I'll never forget our conversations about astrophysics at sunrise. Words cease to make sense. RIP Sushant. My condolences to the family and everyone grieving this huge loss." Read her post here:

Sushant Singh Rajput, who studied engineering before dropping out to pursue an acting career, was perfectly qualified to converse about astrophysics at sunrise. His Kai Po Che! and Kedarnath director Abhishek Kapoor revealed in his tribute that Mr Rajput was a science buff, signing off with "stay interstellar."

On Sunday, Sushant Singh Rajput's team shared a statement on behalf of the actor's family. "It pains us to share that Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer with us. We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life, and his work like they have done so far. We request media to help us maintain privacy at this moment of grief," read an excerpt from the statement.

After his death, tributes poured in from Mr Rajput's co-stars and colleagues in the film industry. Producer Ekta Kapoor, who gave Sushant Singh Rajput his acting break in her TV soaps, wrote, "Not fair" with a screenshot of an Instagram conversation she had with the late actor about their show Pavitra Rishta some days ago.

Sushant Singh Rajput, who shot to fame with his performance in Pavitra Rishta, made his Bollywood debut with Kai Po Che!. He is best-known for his performances in films such as MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Raabta, Sonchiriya and others. He was last seen in the 2019 film Chhichhore and Netflix release Drive.