Suriya's Shout Out To 'My Woman' Jyothika On Shaitaan Release Day

Suriya shared this image. (courtesy: Suriya)

Suriya proved himself the biggest cheerleader for wife Jyothika as her new film Shaitaan released in theatres today. Suriya shared a picture in which he can be seen standing in front of a poster featuring the leading lady of the film. Suriya can be seen showing thumbs up in the picture. He wrote in the caption, "To my woman! My partner, my strength! It's a new beginning again with Shaitaan! Proud of everything you do! Lots of respect and love! @jyotika". Take a look:

The makers of Shaitaan hosted a special screening for the film on Thursday night in Mumbai. Black seemed to be the dress code of the party as Shaitaan stars Ajay Devgn, Madhavan, Jyothika attended the screening in black. Ajay was accompanied by son Yug while Jyothika and husband Suriya arrived together at the screening. Karan Johar, Kartik Aaryan, Anand L Rai also attended the screening of the film. Directed by Vikas Bahl, Shaitaan is a supernatural thriller loaded with mythological references.

Suriya and Jyotika never fail to set couple goals. On last Diwali, Jyotika shared a picture-perfect frame to wish their fans and followers Happy Diwali. She wrote in the caption, "Happy Diwali!

Suriya, star of films like Nandha, Kaakha Kaakha, Ghajini and Singam, in the recent years, starred in the critically acclaimed Soorarai Pottru and Jai Bhim. He also had a cameo in Kamal Haasan's Vikram and Madhavan's Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. He will also have a cameo appearance in the Hindi version of Soorarai Pottru, featuring Akshay Kumar in the lead role. He will also star in Kanguva.

Jyotika is known for her work in movies like Ponmagal Vandhal, Seetha Kalyanam, 36 Vayadhinile, Mozhi, Kaakha Kaakha, Sillunu Oru Kadhal and Pachchakili Muthucharamnd, among many others. She runs the production studio 2D Entertainment with her husband Suriya.