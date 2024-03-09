Surbhi Chandna-Karan Sharma Make First Public Appearance After Jaipur Wedding

Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma pictured together at the Mumbai airport.

Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma recently exchanged wedding vows at a lavish traditional wedding. On Friday, the couple returned from Jaipur, where the wedding took place. The couple greeted the paparazzi at Mumbai airport. This marks Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma's first public appearance after their wedding. Surbhi wore a bright yellow coloured suit featuring white detailing. She also sported chooda, mangalsutra and her wedding ring. Karan, on the other hand, opted for a white kurta teamed with blue denims. The couple held hands while posing for the photos.

On Friday, the couple shared photos from their mehendi ceremony. For the ceremony, Surbhi dazzled in a vibrant multi-coloured blouse adorned with intricate detailing, paired elegantly with a green lehenga and silk dupatta. Her hair cascaded in soft curls, complementing her ensemble, while antique earrings, bangles, a nath, and a bindi added to her allure. Meanwhile, Karan looked charming in a dark green bandhgala, achkan, and pathani salwar, accentuated with bronze detailing, completing their picture-perfect celebration of love. The couple also showed their mehendi-clad hands.

A few days ago, Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma delighted fans by sharing a new set of wedding photos. From customised kaleeras to pearl-adorned sandals, the snapshots offered a closer look at the intricate details of their wedding outfits. Surbhi Chandna's golden kaleeras were specially crafted to reflect their love story. They were adorned with charms symbolising their journey together, including dogs, hearts, and best friend tags. Additionally, Surbhi also shared a glimpse of her mehendi-clad feet and showed her footwear embellished with pearls.

Talking about their wedding outfits, Surbhi Chandna stole the spotlight in a teal lehenga adorned with delicate baby pink embellishments, complemented by a custom-cut choli featuring intricate tassel detailing. Her bridal ensemble was beautifully accentuated by a baby pink dupatta with a long trail, while her minimal makeup and open tresses added a touch of effortless charm. She completed her look with statement jewellery, including a choker and maangtika, along with white chooda. Meanwhile, Karan Sharma looked dashing in a silver sherwani paired with matching pyjamas, angrakha, and doshala, topped off with a white turban. Sharing the photos on Instagram, the couple wrote, "Quiet Moments, Loud Thoughts. The Only Moment When We Left Each Others Side..To Look Like The Perfect Groom & The Perfect Bride.

For those uninitiated, Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma were in a relationship for more than 13 years before getting married.