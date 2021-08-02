Surbhi Chandna Is Busy Soaking Up The 'Maldives Vibes.' See Trending Pics

Surbhi Chandna shared this image. (courtesy surbhichandna)

Naagin actress Surbhi Chandna shared a set of pictures from Maldives that put her on the list of trends on Monday. The actress shared picture from Maldives and they are all about the sun, sand and the sea. In the pictures, Surbhi can be seen posing for the camera. For her day at the beach, she wore a printed bikini and accessorised her look with tinted sunglasses. In some picture, she paired the bikini with a brown and gold sarong. She looks stunning in the sun-kissed pictures. She captioned the post: "The ocean breeze puts my mind at ease. Soaking up all the Maldives vibes."

The actress also posted a reel from Maldives, in which she can be seen strolling and twirling on the beach. Surbhi Chandna captioned it: "Good times, tan lines. Some human errors while shooting the video. The bikini tags also couldn't miss such a sight #beach #sand #sun #reelitfeelit #reelsinstagram.

Surbhi Chandna stepped into the Hindi entertainment industry with the TV show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and she went on to star in hit TV shows like Qubool Hai, Ishqbaaaz and she was also seen in the second season of Sanjivani. She has also appeared in Vidya Balan's film Bobby Jasoos.

The actress famously starred in Ekta Kapoor's popular TV show Naagin. Earlier, actresses like Mouni Roy, Surbhi Jyoti, Anita Hassanandani, Karishma Tanna, Sayantani Ghosh, Jasmin Bhasin and Hina Khan have played the titular Naagins in the popular TV series.