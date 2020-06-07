'Suraj Hua Maddham': Alia Bhatt Shares A Sun-kissed Pic

Alia Bhatt shared this image. (courtesy aliaabhatt)

Highlights Alia Bhatt shared a picture of herself looking at sunset

She captioned the picture with a song from 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham'

"My chand," commented Alia's BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor

Alia Bhatt, on Sunday, lit up Instagram with a super adorable picture of herself. Alia treated her Instafam to a glimpse of her personal diaries and shared a sun-kissed picture of herself. In the picture, Alia can be seen looking away from the camera. With her face to the sun, Alia looks as beautiful as ever. Sharing the sun-kissed picture, Alia borrowed the first line from the popular song Suraj Hua Maddham from the film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and wrote, "Suraj Hua Maddyam." Take a look at this stunning sun-kissed picture posted by Alia Bhatt here:

Within minutes of posting, Alia's picture was flooded with comments from her friends and fans. Reacting to the picture, Alia's BFF and Guilty's actress Akansha Ranjan Kapoor wrote, "My chand," while Aditi Rao Hydari dropped a heart emoticon.

Alia keeps sharing snippets of her home diaries on her Instagram profile. A few days ago, Alia Bhatt trended a great deal for her picture featuring her new haircut, which the Internet assumed was cut by Ranbir Kapoor. Alia wrote a caption, an excerpt of which read, "Yes I cut my hair at home - thanks to my multitalented loved one who rose to the occasion when I was in need of a chop chop." Take a look:

Here's another picture of Alia looking at the sunset. "Stay home and watch the sunset," Alia captioned the picture.

Alia was last seen in the 2019 film Kalank. Alia has an impressive line-up of films for this year. She has films such as Brahmastra, Sadak 2, RRR and Gangubai Kathiawadi to look forward to.