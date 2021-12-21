Supriya And Sachin Pilgaonkar Share Throwback Gems On 36th Wedding Anniversary

Supriya Pilgaonkar with Sachin. (courtesy: supriya)

Highlights Supriya posted throwback images

Sachin too shared a special post

"You're a gangster," Shriya commented on the post

Supriya and Sachin Pilgaonkar are celebrating 36 years of togetherness and how. The veteran actors shared adorable posts on their respective social media accounts to wish each other. Supriya, in her post for her husband, shared a throwback and she wrote: "No mushy post, just finished dinner with you... Thank you for the fantastic 36." In the comments section, their daughter Shriya, who is also an actor, wrote: "You're a gangster." Meanwhile, Sachin too shared a post and he wrote: "36 years of togetherness. God has been kind. Thank you for your blessings."

See Supriya and Sachin's posts here:

Daughter Shriya wished her parents with an equally adorable post and she wrote: "36 years of being companions and collaborators in reel and real life . Happy Anniversary my crazy soulmates. To be born to you is the biggest blessing."

Supriya started her acting career with the film Navri Mile Navryala, which was directed by Sachin. The couple got married on December 21, 1985. They shared screen space in several films including Ashi Hi Banwa Banwi (1988), Mazha Pati Karodpati (1988), Aaytya Gharat Gharoba (1991), Navra Mazha Navsacha (2004) and Amhi Satpute (2008). They also participated and won the first season of the the dance reality show .

Sachin and Supriya's daughter Shriya starred in web-series such as Mirzapur, The Gone Game and Crackdown. She has starred in films like House Arrest, Bhangra Paa Le, Kaadan, to name a few.