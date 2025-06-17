"Becoming Norm With Air India": MP Supriya Sule's Flight Delayed By 3 Hours

Underscoring that travellers deserve better, MP Supriya Sule on Tuesday said her Delhi-Pune Air India flight was late by over three hours, and there has been no communication or assistance from the airline. The MP urged the government to intervene.

Any cancellations or delays by Air India have come into sharp relief after last week's tragedy, when a London-bound Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crashed shortly after take-off in Ahmedabad. 241 people died in the accident. There was only one survivor.

"Travelling from Delhi to Pune on @airindia flight AI 2971. The flight is delayed by over 3 hours - no clear communication, no updates, no assistance and very bad service. Such delays and mismanagement are becoming a norm with @airindia," said the Baramati MP.

"Passengers are left stranded and helpless. This apathy is unacceptable. Urging @RamMNK, @MoCA_GoI to intervene and hold the airline accountable. Travellers deserve better," she said.

Troubles continued at Air India, which is facing the biggest crisis since Tata group bought the airline three and a half years back, with its flights to London and Paris on Tuesday being cancelled for varied reasons and a glitch forcing fliers on San Francisco-Mumbai flight to deplane during a stopover.