<i>Superboys Of Malegaon</i> Gets A Theatrical Release Date

Superboys Of Malegaon Gets A Theatrical Release Date

Reema Kagti's-directed, Superboys of Malegaon will be released in theatres in February.

New Delhi:

Reema Kagti's directorial Superboys of Malegaon is all set to hit theatres on February 28.


Written by Varun Grover, the Amazon MGM Studios original features a talented and versatile ensemble cast, including Adarsh Gourav, Vineet Kumar Singh, Shashank Arora, and Anuj Singh Duhan in lead roles.
Superboys of Malegaon is a film based on the life of Nasir Shaikh, an amateur filmmaker from the town of Malegaon. "The residents of the town look to Bollywood cinema for a much-needed escape from daily drudgery. Nasir gets inspired to make a film for the people of Malegaon, by the people of Malegaon. He bands together his ragtag group of friends to bring his vision to life, thereby bringing a fresh lease of life into the town."
The film is described as a "poignant yet uplifting take on both filmmaking and friendship, and what happens when those two worlds collide," according to the makers.
Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar, and Reema Kagti under the banner of Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby Production, Superboys of Malegaon has already been screened at prestigious festivals, including the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), the 68th BFI London Film Festival, the Palm Springs International Film Festival, and the Red Sea International Film Festival.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

