<i>Superboys Of Malegaon</i> Star Adarsh Gourav Set To Make His South Debut With A Psychological-Horror Telugu Film

Adarsh Gourav is currently basking in the success of Superboys of Malegaon, helmed by Reema Kagti.

The film which also stars Shashank Arora, Vineet Kumar Singh, and Muskkaan Jaferi in key roles, has been receiving rave reviews from the critics and masses alike.

Latest reports now suggest that he is all set to make his South debut soon with a psychological-horror Telugu film.

The project is being spearheaded by Jahnavi, daughter of renowned producer D.V.V. Danayya, also known for producing the global blockbuster RRR. The film will be directed by Baba Shashank. It is scheduled for release in 2025.

Speaking about this new opportunity, Adarsh shared, "I've always believed that great stories transcend language, and as an actor, my biggest thrill is to explore diverse narratives across industries. The South film industry has consistently delivered some of the most compelling and innovative films, and I'm excited to finally be a part of it."

He added, "This project, in particular, is unlike anything I've ever done in the psychological-horror genre and it has a gripping story that immediately drew me in. Collaborating with a visionary team and making my Telugu debut with Jahnavi's production is truly special. I can't wait for audiences to see what we're creating."

Adarsh Gourav has previously won hearts with his stellar performances in The White Tiger (2021), alongside Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Rajkummar Rao, Guns & Gulaabs (2023) alongside Rajkummar Rao and Dulquer Salmaan, and Kho Gaye Hum Kahan (2023) alongside Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi.