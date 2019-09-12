'Superb Gesture' Tweets PM Modi After Coolie No 1 Bans Plastic Bottles On Set

Varun Dhawan tweeted this photo (courtesy Varun_dvn)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who on Wednesday launched the Swachhta Hi Seva 3.0 campaign with a call to practise 'Say No To Plastic', appreciated Team Coolie No 1's efforts of contributing towards a plastic-free India. In response to Varun Dhawan's tweet about banning plastic bottles on sets, PM Modi had words of encouragement for such initiative: "Superb gesture by the team of Coolie No 1! Happy to see the film world contributing towards freeing India from single use plastic." Earlier this month, Varun Dhawan said that the cast and crew of Coolie No 1 have their own steel bottles to use on sets because: "Being a plastic-free nation is the need of the hour and great initiative taken by our Prime Minister and we can all do this by making small changes."

Superb gesture by the team of #CoolieNo1! Happy to see the film world contributing towards freeing India from single use plastic. https://t.co/bPXFgHz2I4 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 12, 2019

"The sets of Coolie No 1 will now only use steel bottles," Varun added in his tweet, which he shared with a photo of the entire team, also starring Sara Ali Khan, posing with their Coolie No 1-special bottles.

Being a plastic-free nation is the need of the hour and great intiative taken by our prime minister and we can all do this by making small changes. The sets of #CoolieNo1 will now only use steel bottles. @PMOIndiapic.twitter.com/T5PWc4peRX — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) September 1, 2019

PM Modi's Swachhta Hi Seva 3.0 campaign against plastic will lead up to the centre's decision to impose a nationwide ban on six plastic items starting October 2 on Gandhi Jayanti. A ban will be declared on the usage of plastic bags, cups, plates, small bottles, straws and certain types of sachets. The ban will expectedly see a decrease in India's annual consumption of plastic, which is estimated to be 14 million tonnes, by about five per cent.

Meanwhile, the sets of Coolie No 1 on Filmistan Studio in the Mumbai suburb of Goregaon were ravaged by a fire that broke out in the wee hours of Wednesday. On Thursday evening, producer Jackky Bhagnani confirmed in a tweet: "The fire was put out immediately with no casualties. I want to thank everyone for their concern and wishes."

We would like to thank the Firefighters ,Mumbai Police and the BMC officials for their immediate assistance, after a concerning situation on the sets of #Coolieno1 The fire was put out immediately with no casualties. I want to thank everyone for their concern and wishes — Jackky Bhagnani (@jackkybhagnani) September 11, 2019

Directed by David Dhawan, Coolie No 1 releases on May 1, 2020.

