Super-Fit Shweta Tiwari Reveals How Daughter Palak Helped Her Transformation

Shweta Tiwari shared this photo (courtesy shweta.tiwari)

Highlights Shweta is currently in Cape Town for Khatron Ke Khiladi

"This is your business, this is your career," Shweta's daughter told her

Palak is Shweta's daughter with her first husband Raja Chaudhary

Actress Shweta Tripathi, in an interview with Bollywood Bubble, opened up about her fitness journey and said her daughter Palak redirected her towards the right path. Shweta is currently in Cape Town as a participant on the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and stunning photos of her toned abs from the show's sets have already sent the Internet into meltdown several times. In her interview, Shweta said she wanted to lose the baby weight after her son Reyansh was born in 2016. Eventually, she was advised to opt for pilates and start physical training sessions when her daughter Palak gave her a pep talk. Palak is Shweta's daughter with her first husband Raja Chaudhary.

"I started weight training and that's when I started liking it. I started feeling strong. Then my daughter said, 'Dude this is your business, this is your career. You are not over yet. Hire a good trainer. Go get a good trainer. Pay money, baby and get yourself fit'," Shweta told Bollywood Bubble. The 49-year-old actress added: "Palak also said, 'Don't go to a trainer, they want you to keep training all their life. They will not make your body, go to a transformer who can transform you in like few months'. That's when I got hold of Prasad. I said, 'I will pay you, dude. You just get me fit.'"

In the past few months leading to Khatron Ke Khiladi, Shweta shared glimpses of her fitness routine and so did her trainer Prasad Shirkee.

Last year, Shweta Tiwari contracted COVID-19 while shooting for the TV show Mere Dad Ki Dulhan. Shweta Tiwari the winner of reality show Bigg Boss 4. She is best known for playing the iconic Prerna Basu in the first leg of Ekta Kapoor's super-hit daily soap Kasautii Zindagii Kay.