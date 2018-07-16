Sunny Leone's 'Life Changed' One Year Ago On This Day. She Explains

Sunny Leone with her husband Daniel Weber and their kids. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber are parents to Nisha, Asher and Noah Sunny is awaiting the release of a web-series made on her life Sunny Leone also co-hosts television reality show Spiltsvilla

Sunny Leone's "1 year 'gotcha' anniversary" post for daughter Nisha Kaur Weber is totally adorable. Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber adopted Nisha from an orphanage in Latur, Maharashtra last year and eight months later they announced the arrival of twin boys Noah and Asher Weber, who were born via surrogacy. Sunny Leone, who totally dotes on her daughter (her pervious Instagram posts are proof), shared a sweet note for Nisha, in which she said that she's a part of her "heart and soul." Along with the note, Sunny Leone instagrammed a picture of herself, Daniel Weber and Nisha from a photoshoot for which the couple was trolled last month.



Sunny Leone captioned it: "One year ago today our lives changed when we brought you home with us. Today is your 1year "gotcha" anniversary and I can't believe it's only been one year because I feel I have known you a lifetime. You are a part of my heart and soul and the most beautiful baby girl in the world. I love you very much Nisha Kaur Weber."

Here's Sunny Leone's post:





In May, Sunny Leone shared a picture of the crystal painting she made for her daughter, which took seven months to complete. "Dearest Nisha - with each stone I laid down I thought of you and how much I love you!" - To my little girl from Mumma," she captioned the post.



Before that Sunny Leone shared a lengthy note addressed to Nisha, in which she "promised to protect her from everything evil."



Sunny Leone has featured in films like Jism 2, Ragini MMS 2, Kuch Kuch Locha Hai and Tera Intezaar among others. She co-hosts Splitsvilla with Rannvijay Singha.

As of now, Sunny Leone is awaiting the release of her biographical web-series, titled Sunny Leone - The untold Story of Karenjit Kaur.