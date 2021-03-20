Sunny Leone Went On A Date With Daniel Weber. How Cute Is His One Word Caption?

Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber in a cute pic (courtesy sunnyleone )

Highlights Sunny Leone shared an adorable pic with her husband

She shared a sneak peek of her date night look

Daniel Weber shared another pic on his Instagram

For Sunny Leone, Fridays are reserved for date nights with none other than her husband Daniel Weber. On Friday, Sunny Leone got into the TGIF mood and got all dressed up to spend some quality time with Daniel Weber. The couple shared glimpses of their TGIF memories on Instagram and oh boy, did they look gorgeous! For her night out with Daniel, Sunny picked a black turtle neck to go with a beige skirt - she finished the look with black heels. Matching up to Sunny, Daniel Weber was dashing in a white and black combo. "Date night with Weber," Sunny captioned her photo.

Meanwhile on Daniel Weber's Instagram, he shared another glimpse of the date night with an adorable caption: "Affetto," he wrote in Italian, which translates into English as "affection." Aww, how cute is that?

Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber are not just a regular couple but also partners in crime. On Valentine's Day this year, Sunny dedicated this adorable post to her husband: "We have been through so much together and this last year a tough one but through it all you still are the man of my dreams come true and I am so lucky you are a part of my life. You are a great man, partner, husband, and father!" Sunny and Daniel are parents to twin sons Asher and Noah, who just turned three, and daughter Nisha. The couple adopted Nisha in 2017 while Noah and Asher were born via surrogacy in 2018.

In May this year, Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber moved to Los Angeles from Mumbai for the safety of their kids amid the coronavirus pandemic. She turned to India after a few months. Sunny Leone currently appears as a co-host on MTV Splitsvilla, which she has been hosting since season 7. The show is currently in its 13th season now.