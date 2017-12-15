Sunny Leone 'Excited' To Get 'Adventurous' With Man Vs Wild Sunny last hosted MTV Splitsvilla

42 Shares EMAIL PRINT Sunny Leone will now host Hindi Man Vs Wild. (Image courtesy: Sunny Leone) New Delhi: Highlights Sunny Leone will host Hindi Man Vs Wild Sunny is 'excited' to be on the show "This will showcase my adventurous side," says Sunny Splitsvilla, will now host the Indian version of Man Vs Wild. Of hosting the show, Sunny says that she will try to add her own style of fun and humour. Sunny, 36, is excited about showcasing her adventurous side as a host of Man Vs Wild. "I'm extremely excited to be part of such a popular show. This will give me a chance to showcase my adventurous side, which has never been seen before by television viewers," Sunny told news agency IANS. Sunny recently



Man Vs Wild, which is slated for an early 2018 premiere, will not only feature the Ragini MMS 2 star as a host but Sunny will also undertake several difficult stunts. The original show features host Bear Grylls sharing survival strategies in extreme conditions while navigating through some of the world's most remote locations. Of this, Sunny said, "While no one can do what Bear Grylls does, I will try to add my own style of fun and humour to the show," reports IANS.



Sunny Leone earlier participated in TV reality show Bigg Boss, which is now in its 11th season. Sunny made her Bollywood debut in Pooja Bhatt's Jism 2. Later, Sunny starred in films like Jackpot (2013), Ragini MMS 2 (2014) and Ek Paheli Leela (2015).



Sunny is married to Daniel Weber. The couple are parents to daughter Nisha,



(With inputs from IANS)



